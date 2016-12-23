Waikiki-Diamond Head shoreline fishing area to close for 2017

The Waikiki-Diamond Head Shoreline Fisheries Management Area will be closed to fishing for one year from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2017.

The area encompasses the nearshore waters between the Ewa wall of the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark on shore to a minimum seaward distance of 500 yards, or to the edge of the fringing reef if one occurs beyond 500 yards.

The area is closed to fishing during odd-numbered years.

“The periodic closure of Waikiki-Diamond Head SFMA to fishing is intended to give fish a temporary break from fishing pressure,” said Bruce Anderson, administrator of the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources. “Waikiki-Diamond Head is the only area in the state where this management approach is used, and we are in the process of re-evaluating its effectiveness in rebuilding fish populations over the long term.”

Fishing is not allowed at any time in the adjacent Waikiki Marine Life Conservation District, which extends from the Ewa wall of the Natatorium to the Kapahulu groin (jetty).

Copies of statewide fishing regulations are available at the Division of Aquatic Resources main office, 1151 Punchbowl St., Room 330, Honolulu, all neighbor island DAR offices, at many sporting goods stores, and on the DAR website.