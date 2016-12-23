Work on rail guideway almost completed along Kamehameha Highway

The final rail guideway segment has been put in place along Kamehameha Highway near Aloha Stadium.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation reports that construction crews have built nearly 11 miles of the elevated rail guideway that now runs from Kapolei through Waipahu, Pearl City and Aiea and into Halawa.

Crews finished setting the spans on the Kamehameha Highway section in one year’s time, having set the first span last December. The first span for the West Oahu Farrington Highway section of the guideway was set in May of 2014 and the last was set in March of 2016.

The guideway segments were cast at the project’s precast yard in Kapolei.

Finishing work on the guideway will follow the initial set and will continue through January.