Arizona boy’s jubilant reaction to adoption goes viral

(KPHO/KTVK/CNN) — A three-year-old’s joy after being adopted went viral this week when the little boy’s new big sister tweeted a picture of his reaction. And his happiness is contagious.

Michael’s adoptive mother Tara Montgomery says “he’s so much fun. He’s always happy, laughs all the time, super smart … it’s great. I didn’t think I would be starting over. My kids are getting ready to be done with school, but how do you say no?”

Four days ago, Michael was a foster child, but on December 20th, Montgomery and her three girls officially adopted him.

Michael, she says, was meant to be in her family.

“My childrens’ last name is Brown, his was already Brown when we got here, so it was again meant to be … everyone always says he looks just like the girls.”

And speaking of the girls, it was daughter Dea who takes the credit for creating his adoption popularity on Twitter and social media.

It’s attention the family agrees is good for awareness on the need to give the gift of a family, specially during this time of year.

“I tell my kids, if we had a bigger house, I’d have everybody here. They’re always like, ‘Mom, we have enough, Mom, how many more are you going to take in?’

“It’s fun, it’s exciting,” she said. “You are helping and I always tell them, because we’ve had other foster kiddos, after those kiddos leave, you made a difference and a light for that child. If it’s a week we had him, or three months, we made a difference.”

Michael was initially set to be adopted last month, which was National Adoption Month, but the date was postponed to this week because of the high number of adoptions.

He spent 832 days — a little more than 27 months — in the foster care system.