Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Reyn Au-Yoshimura

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are looking for a man who they say tried to outsmart a bank through its ATM machine.

They are looking for Reyn Au-Yoshimura.

“On May 3, 2013, this is an interesting case for him, he made deposits to Bank of Hawaii through the ATM machine and that day withdrew the maximum amount,” said CrimeStoppers Sgt. Kim Buffett. “When the bank investigated they found that the envelopes he had deposited were empty so he was located and arrested.”

He was also arrested for shoplifting sunglasses twice.

He’s now wanted on three $20,000 warrants for not following the terms of HOPE probation.

“He does have eight prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” added Buffett.

If you know where Reyn Au Yoshimura is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.