Two people are injured after a shooting Saturday morning in the Kakaako area.

The call came in at 5:49 a.m. of an argument happening near the intersection of Cummins and Kawaiahao streets.

The suspect shot two people, one of them in the leg.

EMS personnel treated a 39-year-old man for the gunshot wound and took him to a nearby trauma center in stable condition.

No arrests were reported.

There is no information on the shooter or the other shooting victim.