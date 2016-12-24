Last-minute shoppers hit the malls on Christmas Eve

It seems last-minute shopping was on many a mind this Christmas Eve.

The malls were busy, with some shoppers just having to get something, no matter the cost, while others say last-minute actually pays off.

Chastity Gullatt was with a group at Ala Moana Center and admitted with a laugh that “I don’t like crowds … but we just realized we didn’t get anything for his brother.”

At Windward Mall, Sabrina Alo said “there’s so much better deals. I’ll probably would’ve, like regular price, would spend maybe $100, but I ended up saving at least $50.”

“I just came in to get what I needed and I didn’t care if there were deals or not,” said Carol Brennan. “How awful!”

All the major malls on Oahu close at 6 p.m., but Toys R Us at Pearlridge Center is open until 9 p.m.

The Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center in Waikiki is open until 10 p.m, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Christmas Day, and all Target stores are open until 11 p.m.