Mariota suffers leg injury, Titans lose big to division rival Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -– The Titans didn’t leave fans with much holiday cheer after they lost an important road game with playoff implications to their AFC South divisiton rival the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Eve.

The game got off to a rough start and it only got worse in the third quarter.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was scrambling on a first-down throw and suffered a fractured fibula when he was grabbed around the ankles by rookie defensive lineman Sheldon Day for a sack.

Mariota stayed on the ground and signaled to the sideline. He pounded the ground with his fist several times as trainers rushed to his side.

An air cast was put on and the quarterback was lifted onto a medical cart. Teammates and even some Jaguars patted Mariota on the shoulders before he exited.

He was officially ruled out of the game and back-up quarterback Matt Cassel took his place.

The Titans were never able to recover from their bad beginning or Mariota’s injury, causing them to lose the game 38-17.

The Hawaii-born quarterback completed 8 of 20 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown before the injury. He had a 3-yard scoring pass to Rishard Matthews in the second quarter, but he spent much of the day hurried and throwing high and low.

It was a debacle for the Titans, who had won three in a row. Tennessee needed a victory to set up an AFC South title game next week against Houston. Now, coach Mike Mularkey’s team needs the Texans to lose at home to Cincinnati later Saturday to stay in the division race.

It might not even matter because Mariota appears to be done for the season.