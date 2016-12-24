Motorcyclist killed at scene of crash in Kaneohe

By Published: Updated:
hpd honolulu police patrol car badge generic

A motorcyclist was killed at the scene of a crash in a residential area in Kaneohe Saturday morning.

He has been identified as a 34-year-old man from Hilo.

The crash happened at 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Pua Inia Street. The motorcyclist was going southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, struck a curb, went through some shrubbery, a chain link fence and a wooden fence when he was ejected from the bike.

Due to his injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

An investigation is ongoing. Besides speed, alcohol also appears to be a factor in the crash.

This is the 56th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 47 the same time last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s