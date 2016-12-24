Motorcyclist killed at scene of crash in Kaneohe

A motorcyclist was killed at the scene of a crash in a residential area in Kaneohe Saturday morning.

He has been identified as a 34-year-old man from Hilo.

The crash happened at 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Pua Inia Street. The motorcyclist was going southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, struck a curb, went through some shrubbery, a chain link fence and a wooden fence when he was ejected from the bike.

Due to his injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

An investigation is ongoing. Besides speed, alcohol also appears to be a factor in the crash.

This is the 56th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 47 the same time last year.