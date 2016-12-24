No refuse collection on Monday in observance of Christmas holiday

Residents are advised that refuse will not be collected on Monday, Dec. 26.

The designated state and federal holiday will be observed on Monday because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year. But because refuse is not collected on Sunday, the city’s refuse collection service will also observe the December 26 holiday.

City and County of Honolulu government offices and services available on Sunday and Monday, in observance of Christmas Day, a state and federal holiday, will be as follows.

Christmas Day Sunday:

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org .

. Refuse transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be closed.

The Pali and West Loch golf courses will be open from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. for 18-hole play and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for 9-hole play.

The Ala Wai, Kahuku, Ted Makalena, and Ewa Villages golf courses will be closed.

The Honolulu Botanical Gardens and Honolulu Zoo will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

Christmas Day (Observed) Monday:

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org .

. Refuse will NOT be collected.

* Residents using the 3-cart collection system, with once-a-week refuse and recycling pickup, are asked to leave gray-refuse carts curbside until picked up (usually within two business days). Hold green and blue carts until the next scheduled pickup date.

* Residents with twice-per-week manual refuse collection are asked to wait for the next scheduled pick up date. Pickup schedules can be found by going to Opala.org at the following link: http://bit.ly/2hPSLfn .

* Residents using the 3-cart collection system, with once-a-week refuse and recycling pickup, are asked to leave gray-refuse carts curbside until picked up (usually within two business days). Hold green and blue carts until the next scheduled pickup date. * Residents with twice-per-week manual refuse collection are asked to wait for the next scheduled pick up date. Pickup schedules can be found by going to Opala.org at the following link: . Refuse transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will be open.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.