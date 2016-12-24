Police search for man in connection with Hilo shooting

Police on Hawaii Island are searching for a man who may be connected with a shooting in Hilo Saturday morning.

They’re looking for 35-year-old Helani Kenui of Pahoa.

Police say a man pulled out a gun at a business on Makaala Street then fired into a nearby car.

The car’s owner was in the business at the time, so he was not hurt.

Police warn if you spot Kenui, do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.