President Obama and daughters eat at Side Street Inn, venture into Waikiki

Employees and guests at a local diner got an afternoon Christmas Eve surprise when President Obama stopped by to eat lunch at Side Street Inn in the Ala Moana area.

POTUS was out with his daughters Sasha and Malia, and friends.

The restaurant management says this was the president’s first time at the popular eatery.

General manager Christopher Manabe says he didn’t think much of it when he took down a reservation request earlier in the week. “Somebody made a call a couple of days ago and put it under a different name,” he said.

So you can imagine his surprise when the Secret Service showed up Saturday and said President Obama was coming instead.

“We knew at the very last minute and it was very hectic,” Manabe said. “So whenever you figured out, oh, OK, the president is coming here, do I have enough crew?”

The president, his daughters Sasha and Malia, and friends arrived shortly after. The first lady wasn’t with them, but we were told she has eaten at the restaurant in the past.

“We took some pictures, we shook his hand, he was really, really nice, he was really gracious.”

We were told the few diners who were in Side Street Inn were left speechless when they realized who was there with them.

The group ate a little bit of everything off the menu, including pork chops, fried rice, salad and lilikoi baby back ribs.

A crowd of onlookers waited and watched as, after little more than a hour, the motorcade left for a visit to the gaming venue Breakout Waikiki.

It was an unexpected guest for Manabe and owner Colin Nishida, but one they’re hoping will come back.

“If he’s coming to play golf, this is a great spot after!” Nishida said.

“He’s a local boy, so we wish him luck in his future endeavors,” Manabe added.

After leaving Side Street Inn, the president, Sasha, Malia and some friends headed over to Breakout Waikiki, a live-action escape game with the the goal being to break out of a room within 60 minutes using codes and riddles.

Although it is unknown if he escaped the room successfully, KHON2 was told President Obama was there for an hour and half.

The group then proceeded to Kailua’s Island Snow, a shave ice shop the president is known to visit on his vacations. There he spent about 15 minutes inside, and then came out for a couple of minutes to work the rope line, where few dozen folks had congregated outside. The president wished them a “Merry Christmas” and reportedly held a baby.

Earlier in the week, the president continued his regular vacation routine of morning gym workouts at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe and rounds of golf.

On Thursday, the first family and friends spent an afternoon at an on-base beach, and had a Wednesday dinner at Buzz’s Original Steakhouse in Lanikai.