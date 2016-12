Scary moments for some shoppers at Ala Moana Center Friday amid a daylight robbery.

Police have charged a man in connection with the incident at Macy’s.

According to police, 30-year-old Warren Oliver of Aiea injured people while trying to get away with some stolen merchandise at about 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

The injuries were not reported to be serious.

Oliver’s bail is set at $50,000.