Shooting at Ala Moana Center leaves man critically injured

A 20-year-old man has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at Ala Moana Center Sunday evening.

Emergency Medical Services says the patient was transported to a trauma center with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Police say it happened a little after 7:30 p.m. on the 5th level parking of Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing.

Police are now looking for suspects in connection with the shooting, but do not yet have a description.

No arrests have been made.

Ala Moana Center was closed at the time of the shooting in observance of the Christmas holiday.

