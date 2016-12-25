Decked with elf ears and tinsel, Hokulea sends Hawaii special Caribbean Christmas greeting

Santa’s elves were decked out in tinsel on the deck of Hawaii’s voyaging canoe Hokulea on Sunday, and they sent us a special Christmas greeting to all of us in the islands.

“Aloha kakou, this is leg 26 crew in en route to the Panama Canal right now we’re in the Caribbean Sea on the leeward side of Cuba,” said the crew said in their greeting.

“Right now we’re just enjoying our Christmas day and we just want to wish our loved ones back home a mele kalikimaka and hauoli makahiki hou, alright, mele kalikimaka, mele kalikimaka, cheehoo!”

With that, they got to opening gifts.

Captain Bruce Blankenfeld says although they’d love to be home with family, they know it’s always an honor to be on Hokulea and carry her mission of malama honua.

They have about one week and 700 miles to sail before reaching Panama, possibly on New Year’s Eve.

Hokulea is expected to arrive back in Hawaii in June.