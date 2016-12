Christmas morning started with a fire at a Kapolei townhouse.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Kaiau Avenue.

When the fire department arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from a shed under the stairs of a two-story townhome.

The townhome has several units in it.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes, and extinguished by 1:23 am.

The people who live in the townhouse were evacuated.

The fire cause is undetermined.

Damages are estimated at $5,000 to the outside of the building.