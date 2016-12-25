Homebound seniors have a Merry Christmas thanks to volunteers

Hundreds of homebound seniors got a hot meal and a Christmas present on Sunday.

More than 200 volunteers from Lanakila Pacific Meals on Wheels program delivered food to seniors on Christmas Day.

“It has been Christmas week for us,” said Meal on Wheels director Lori Lau. “We started earlier this week with Christmas celebrations at our Kupuna Wellness Centers. We have already delivered hundreds of meals to our partner sites.”

Its kitchen team came in at midnight of Christmas Eve to prepare the Hawaiian feast, which included lau lau, chicken long rice, sweet potato, kalua pig and cabbage.

Then at 7:30 Christmas morning, dozens of volunteers came in to pack up the hundreds of meals for delivery.

About 650 seniors also got presents with their meal such as blankets, coloring books, and toiletries.

The gifts were from people in the community and organizations including Nan, Inc., Island Insurance, Walmart, Punahou School, Paris Green School, Department of Health – PHN, Holomua Elementary School, Hawaii Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, Our Savior Lutheran School and Lehua Elementary.

Lau says people could help by donating to the program and coming in as a volunteer.

For more information, log onto Lanakila Pacific.