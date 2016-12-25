Once displaced by Darby’s devastation, Hale Umi families grateful to spend Christmas back home

Dozens of families in Kalihi are grateful this day to be back in their home for Christmas, five months after they lost everything to flood waters from Tropical Storm Darby.

Many of the residents at the Hale Umi condominiums on Umi Street just moved back to their apartments this month.

They it’s been a tough transition to get everything back to normal, but they are grateful they can be back in their homes for the holiday.

“I’m very happy because I get to have my own room and TV we can use and a coach everything that we have here wouldn’t be the same if we were living at someone else’s house,” said resident Zoe Fukuda-Seki.

Fukuda-Seki lost a precious ukulele in the floodwaters, and has seem an outpouring of support to replace it.

Despite the community outreach, it has been a trying year for the families, but nothing could stop them from having a cherished Christmas Day.

“It just warms my heart that it’s so different, it’s actually beautiful to me, it’s beautiful god has blessed us,” said Joe Aiello, Zoe’s father.

It’s unimaginable to believe that this place was once devastated by Darby back in July. Water, mud and debris ripped through homes, destroyed personal belongings, and toppled large appliances.

“We had a refrigerator right here it fell over it was blocking the door blocking the entrance the thing would have crushed her it would have crushed me,” Joe said.

Friends, family and the community came together to help rebuild what was lost.

“Each day we are talking it day by day a lot of people and businesses made it more easy,” said resident Aaron Meyer.

“It was ups and downs because all this happened and to think that we lost but yet the people who supported us and just comfort us it’s just amazing,” said Faith Aiello, Zoe’s mother.

The support and donations have made Christmas this year unforgettable for the families.

“Just knowing people out there got good people got could companies like you folks just a lot of people i know i miss some but everybody that helped made a big difference,” Meyer said.

The Aiellos are just as grateful.

“It’s almost speechless because it was overwhelming and it’s so much love we just love you guys out there thank you for donating,” Joe said.

Some of the victims now have an emergency plan and flood insurance.

They are also hoping the city has a plan to make sure this does not happen again.