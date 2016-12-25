President Obama honors troops in Kaneohe on last Christmas as Commander-in-Chief

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama spent some of their Christmas Day on Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe to honor military service members.

They visited the men and women and their families, thanking them for their service to the country a little before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“This is one of our favorite things to do because it’s one of those circumstances where you get a chance to not just say thank you to our incredible men and women in uniform, but oftentimes we also get a chance to see some families,” he said after thanking the generals on the base and the troops.

“Not only do our troops serve but their families serve alongside them,” the president continued on.

Reports say the previous night on Christmas Eve, the president made telephone calls to U.S. service members from each branch of the military who are currently stationed around the globe.

He expressed his gratitude on behalf of all Americans for the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families.

As for Christmas morning, like many families, they spent Christmas morning together at their Kailua rental home opening presents and played games.