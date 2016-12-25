Rainbow Warriors beat Southern Miss on Christmas Day at Diamond Head Classic

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team got back on the winning track with a 60-46 win over Southern Miss in the 7th-place game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Christmas morning at the Stan Sheriff Center.

With the win UH improved to 5-7 and ended a season-long four-game skid. The ‘Bows won on Christmas for the fourth straight year while also averting their first 0-3 showing in the tournament. They did so with a solid defensive effort and an improved performance on offense.

UH held the Eagles to just 33 percent shooting and 44 points, one off the tournament-record low. Offensively, the ‘Bows shot just 37 percent but regained their stroke from deep, nailing 10 three pointers while also racking up 17 assists on their 19 field goals.

Jack Purchase led the way with 17 points and four assists, while going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. Gibson Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds, while freshman Leland Green contributed six points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (3-9), who dropped their eight straight game, were led by Michael Ramey’s 11 points.

It was tight contest early on, but a 15-5 UH run to end the first half gave them a 32-22 lead at the break. Purchase scored 11 of his points and the ‘Bows buried seven of their 10 three-pointers in that first frame.

UH maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half and broke the game open by holding the Eagles scoreless for more than six minutes. UH extend its lead to 21 points with nine minutes remaining and cruised the west of the way.

The Rainbow Warriors next host Delaware State on Thursday, Dec. 29 in the team’s final non-conference game before the Big West season. The game will be part of a doubleheader with women’s basketball with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m.