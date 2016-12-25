Road Work for the Week, Dec. 27-30

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

HONOLULU

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closures in both directions between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange for pavement marking installations.

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday: Closure of the Ulune Street On-Ramp to the freeway in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

HONOLULU TO PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Two to three left lanes closed in the westbound direction between Zipper Hale and the H-1/H-2 Split for restriping of the Zipper lane.

KALIHI TO WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and the Managers Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

KUNIA (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Tuesday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kunia Interchange for restriping work.

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right shoulder lane closure in the westbound direction between the Waikele/Waipahu Off-Ramp (Exit 7) and the Managers Drive Overpass for slope repair and stabilization work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

WAIPIO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the Ka Uka Boulevard Overpass for slope stabilization work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Shoulder closures on the Ka Uka Boulevard On-Ramp to the freeway in the southbound direction for slope stabilization work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Funston Road Overpass and Ala Kapuna Street Overpass for maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: One lane closure on the Kamehameha Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 11) from the freeway in the Kailua-bound direction for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

MAKAHA

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Makua Beach and Kaena Point for maintenance work.

NANAKULI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street for utility work.

WAIALUA

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Kuhi Street and Ku Place for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between the Hawaii Polo Club and Laau Paina Place for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday: Lane closure in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Dillingham Airfield for maintenance work.

KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Haiku Road Intersection for guardrail repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

HAWAII KAI

8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Kawaihae Street and Keahole Street for maintenance work.

MAUNAWILI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right shoulder lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kapaa Quarry Road and Kamehameha Highway for slope stabilization work.

WAIMANALO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

10 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Right lane closure on the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway On-Ramp from westbound Kamehameha Highway for the rail project.

7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Salt Lake Boulevard Intersection for the rail project.

HALEIWA TO KAHUKU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Ke Nui Road and Enos Road for maintenance work.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway on Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

HAUULA

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Puhuli Street and Pokiwai Place for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road for bridge railing work and utility maintenance. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

Tuesday and Wednesday: One northbound lane will be closed

Thursday and Friday: One southbound lane will be closed

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for guardrail work, fencing, shoulder improvements, and slope repairs. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

PEARL CITY

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Kuala Street Intersection for the rail project.

PUPUKEA (NIGHT WORK)

5:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Tuesday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Puu Poni Street and Kuleana Road for maintenance work.

WAHIAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions at the Karsten Thot Bridge between Kilani Avenue and Whitmore Avenue for bridge rehabilitation.

Single lane closure 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

Full closure 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Thursday. Traffic will be detoured on Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closures in both directions between School Street and Emmeline Place for survey work and roadside reconstruction.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closure in both directions between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road for underground utility maintenance.

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Friday: Two lane closures in the eastbound direction between Kukahi Street and Sumner Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Valkenburgh Street and the Keehi Interchange for maintenance work.

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday: Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between River Street and Pacific Street for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction at the South School Street intersection for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closure in both directions between Cooke Street and Punchbowl Street for underground utility maintenance.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

— KAPIOLANI BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Kaimuki Avenue Intersection for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Miha Street and Moakaka Place for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions at the Puohala Street Intersection for traffic signal improvements.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

NUUANU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Kawananakoa Place and Wyllie Street for maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

KAPOLEI

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kapolei Parkway and the H-1 Freeway Overpass for maintenance work.

—FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

KAPOLEI

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday: Roving lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA BEACH

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday: Alternating lane closures in both directions between Kupuna Loop and Fort Weaver Road for maintenance work.

— HOUGHTAILING STREET —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions at the Olomea Street intersection for utility installations.

— LILIHA STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closures in both directions between North School Street and North King Street for pavement striping and sign installations.

— MIDDLE STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between North School Street and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.