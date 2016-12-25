Water main break closes down portion of Halekauwila Street

Honolulu police have closed down a portion of Halekauwila Street after a water main break flooded the area Sunday afternoon.

The Board of Water Supply (BWS) says an eight-inch water main ruptured, forcing the closure of the street between Ward Avenue and Kamani Street.

The main was built in 1938, but no word on what caused the break, which was first reported around 4:15 p.m.

The BWS says water service at a vacant structure on Ward Avenue is being impacted by the incident.

Repair work is expected to continue overnight into Monday. No word on when the road will reopen.