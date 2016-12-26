Co-workers pay tribute to man who died after SUV plunged off H-1 Freeway

Related Coverage Man killed after vehicle goes over H-1 Freeway viaduct identified

It’s been four days since a deadly chain-reaction crash sent an SUV plunging off the H-1 freeway.

On Thursday, 48-year-old Spencer Ueda of Aiea died after his SUV landed on Nimitz Highway below.

KHON2 went back to the scene and found a small memorial in his honor.

The memorial bears a note from his former co-workers at the harbors division of state transportation department.

It says “to the voice in my radio that has kept us safe on many nights. Thank you for having our backs. You will be greatly missed.”

Police say Ueda’s SUV was hit by a taxi driver, who was speeding.

They also say the taxi driver hit a car, before hitting Ueda’s SUV but the people in the first car were not hurt.

The taxi driver has not been arrested.