Dodgers stars Pederson & Seager giving keiki chance to ‘swing for the fences’

Two of Major League Baseball’s brightest young stars are in the islands, giving the next generation of Hawaii ball players a chance to swing for the fences.

Los Angeles Dodgers Outfielder Joc Pederson and Shortstop Corey Seager are headlining a two-day instructional camp and home run derby running wednesday through friday in association with the Kemoeatu Brothers Foundation.

Camp Features:

Registration Fee $250.00

Welcome and Motivational Speech by Champ Pederson

(2) Four-hour instructional sessions featuring Joc and Corey

Camp T-Shirt

Water Bottle

Cinch Sac

Signed Photo

Tickets for players to the Home Run Derby

Camp instruction will be directed by Joc, Corey and Team Kado Baseball. The Team Kado Baseball Organization, headed by Coach Dunn Muramaru and Donny Kadokawa will facilitate camp necessities and provide additional coaches, as well as creating the camp outline.

There will be a Coach at each instructional station. Joc and Corey will roam between each station giving encouragement and instruction at their discretion.

Age Groups will be broken down into three levels of instruction based on age and ability

Ages 8 to 10

Ages 11 to 12

Ages 13 to 14

Camper will rotate from station to station learning different skills, and working on mechanics.

Areas of instruction

Hitting

Infield Play – Outfield Play

Pitching – Speed and Agility

Base Running

Two-Day Instructional Camp

Mid-Pacific Institute

2445 Kaala St.

Honolulu HI, 96822

December 28-29, 2016

9:00AM – 1:00PM

Ages 7-14

Home Run Derby

Featuring: Joc Pederson and Corey Seager as Coaches

Qualifier Dates and Locations:

October 15 3:00pm to 6:00pm

October 16 8:00am to 11am

November 12 9:00am to 3:00pm

December 10 1:00pm to 5:00pm

December 29 1:30pm to 5:00pm (campers only)

All Qualifiers will be held at Mid-Pacific Institute.

FINALS: Hans L’Orange

94-1024 Waipahu St.

Honolulu Hi, 96797

December 30, 2016

6:00pm to 10:00pm

Ages 7+

