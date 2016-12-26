Japan prime minister Abe arrives in Hawaii, visits Punchbowl

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe landed in Hawaii Monday morning, one day ahead of his historic visit to Pearl Harbor with President Obama.

After landing, Abe made stops at several sites including the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Abe’s visit will be the first by a sitting prime minister with an American president. Certain sites at Pearl Harbor will be closed Tuesday to the public due to the visit by the two world leaders.

On Monday, with rain falling and bagpipes playing, Abe placed a wreath at the memorial steps and paid his respects. A wreath was also placed at the gravesite of U.S. Senator Daniel Inouye.

From there, Abe visited Makiki Cemetery, the oldest cemetery in the U.S. for Americans of Japanese descent.

His last stop was the Ehime Maru Memorial in Kakaako Waterfront Park, erected in tribute to the nine lives lost when a U.S. Navy submarine surfaced under a Japanese training vessel in February 2001, resulting in a tragic collision.

Gov. David Ige and Caroline Kennedy, U.S. ambassador to Japan, were among those who joined Abe for the solemn memorial visit.

The prime minister will meet with President Obama at the USS Arizona Memorial in a show of reconciliation built over the last 75 years.

“Over the 75 years, the former foes have become such a strong alliance. We call it the alliance of hope,” Abe’s press secretary Yasuhisa Kawamura said.

He said “this is the best opportunity for two countries to look over the past and reconfirm the value of the alliance and for future collaborations between the two countries.”

Prime Minister Abe met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York City last month. Kawamura said the prime minister is hopeful for the future of Japanese and U.S. relations.

“He conveyed his thoughts on the basic issues,” Kawamura said. “I think even under the new administration, the Japan/U.S. alliance will continue to be the cornerstone of foreign policy making.”

Later Monday evening, Prime Minister Abe will be welcomed with a reception at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Be sure to tune in early Wednesday morning for Wake Up 2day’s full coverage of the president and prime minister’s visit to the Pearl Harbor Memorial.