*UPDATE: The park was reopened at 2:30 p.m.*

Maui Ocean Safety has closed a portion of Makena State Park due to a shark sighting Monday.

A group of divers reported the sighting at 12:30 p.m. of a six-foot shark showing aggressive behavior.

Signs have been posted and the park will reopen at 2:30 p.m. if no other sharks are sighted.

The closure is between Black Sand Beach (north side of the hill) to about 300 yards south of the beach.