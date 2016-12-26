Shoppers take advantage of post-Christmas sales

By Published: Updated:
day-after-christmas-sale

Many people are taking advantage of the day-after-Christmas sales.

We found a few people enjoying the deals at Ward Village. One family we spoke to decided to buy some clothes, while Angela Penn is already getting ready for next Christmas.

“A whole bunch of Christmas ornaments at Pier 1, so I just hit that up,” she said.

Mike Brown said “I’m a guy, so I shop twice a year. The Nordstrom anniversary and Christmas sales, that’s it, in and out, done just like that.”

If you still want to do a little shopping this Monday, Ala Moana Center and Kahala Mall are open until 9 p.m., and Windward Mall until 10 p.m.

