Stores experience brisk business on 1st day of firecracker sales

Firecrackers for New Year’s Eve celebrations went on sale Monday. Stores like Don Quijote are selling them, as long as customers have their permits.

The first day of sales looked brisk as we saw a lot of people legally buying cart loads of fireworks.

Now the law does not have a limit on how many permits you can purchase, but it’s too late to get one now because the deadline was last week Wednesday.

Don Quijote employees on Monday were busy checking those yellow permits and stocking shelves with firecrackers.

There are strict regulations on sales — for instance, each permit allows you to buy a strand of up to 5,000 firecrackers. That’s why many customers had more than one permit.

There are many different reasons people continue to buy firecrackers. Dayna Chang says “every year, we would want to just to keep the tradition on.”

Wes Kobayashi said “I have three kids and they depend on me to buy them all the fireworks. It would be good if they contributed, but you know, the parents, right? We do it all for the kids for them to have a great time.”

Now, just because you have a permit does not mean you are guaranteed to find firecrackers in stores, so buy them while supplies last.

And, remember, you can only set off firecrackers on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 in the evening until one in the morning on Sunday, New Year’s Day.