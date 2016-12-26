Waipio family’s home suffers extensive damage due to illegal fireworks

We’ve been hearing and seeing illegal fireworks for weeks on Oahu and there’s still 5 days to go before New Year’s celebrations.

Last month, we told you about an illegal firework landing on a home’s roof in Waipio.

When we first went there, no one was home and it didn’t look that bad from the outside.

We went back to that home a day after Christmas and saw first-hand how utter disregard for the law can have a damaging effect on people’s lives.

Thirteen-year-old Monica DelaCruz-Williams was in her bedroom when she heard a loud boom and then smelled smoke. She couldn’t believe a fire was starting right above her head.

“I heard stuff falling on to the ceiling from the fire and so I was really freaked out,” she said.

What remains after the fire is not much. The ceiling in two bedrooms is gone. You can see how the fire left a gaping hole in the roof.

Water damaged the carpet and personal belongings. Monica said when the fire started, she only had time to grab her most valuable possessions.

“Some of my dad’s pictures were in my room and I grabbed most of his pictures that I could find.”

Monica said her father died in Iraq three months before she was born. We first met Monica and her family back in 2003 when they honored her father, Army Sergeant Eugene Williams, at his memorial service.

“I never got to meet him, and so thoses pictures are basically the memories that I have,” said Monica.

As the family tries to rebuild everything they lost in the fire, Monica’s mother and sister have to stay with friends.

“We weren’t all here sleeping here for Christmas, and we weren’t all together on Christmas day,” she said. “We had to wait for everyone to come over.”

The family has been living under these conditions since Thanksgiving and they still hear fireworks going off in their neighborhood almost daily.

“Even during the day, mostly at night, late at night. I guess people cannot see them doing it, so that’s when we hear,” said Monica’s grandfather, who did not want to be identified.

“They should think twice,” he added, “and I think parents should watch their children, maybe talk to them not to do these things. It can happen to anybody.”

Monica said “we could have lost everything. … You shouldn’t be doing this. It’s illegal and more bad things can happen.”

The family said the fire caused about $32,000 in damage to their home.