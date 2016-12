Amy’s world class New Year’s musical show, will take you on a journey of her family’s story and the story of performers across the globe. From the 1930s in Waikiki, to the 1940s in New York City at the Hawaiian Room in New York City, to the glimmering luxury of the Las Vegas strip and the Silver Screen in Hollywood. Head to the http://www.hawaiianroomshow.com/ for tickets for this great event on Maui!

Advertisement