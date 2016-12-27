Ask a Specialist: What is aneurysm?

You may have heard of someone having an aneurysm, and wondered, “What is that? Could I have one?”

Dr. Sung Bae Lee, Neurointerventionalist and Medical Director of Neurointerventional Surgery at the Queen’s Medical Center shares more about aneurysms in today’s Ask a Specialist segment.

Question: Is screening for a cerebral aneurysm recommended?

If someone has an episode of a sudden worst headache in his or her life, that individual should be evaluated emergently in the emergency department. However, routine screening of the general population is not recommended unless an individual has multiple first degree relatives with cerebral aneurysms or subarachnoid hemorrhage.