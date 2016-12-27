Cancer Center of Hawaii: What is a Medical Dosimetrist?

A medical dosimetrist is a very specialized part of the radiation oncology team; there are approximately only 4000 certified medical dosimetrist worldwide. Considering how few there are in the profession and the fact that we are essentially behind the scenes in radiation oncology, very few people have heard of a dosimetrist. Our primary duty is to design treatment plans to deliver a prescribed dose of radiation to the tumor and spare any critical structures near the tumor as directed by the radiation oncologist.

Advertisement