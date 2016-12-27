Endangered Hawaiian crows reintroduced into wild have rough going

We first told you last week that the Dept. of Land and Natural Resources released five young alala, or Hawaiian crows, into a Hawaii Island forest on Dec. 14, hoping to reintroduce the species into the wild.

We learned Tuesday that things, unfortunately, aren’t going as planned.

Officials say three of the birds were found dead, so they’re bringing the other two back into the Pu‘u Maka‘ala Natural Area Reserve. Necropsies will be done on the three alala to figure out why they died.

The bird species is critically endangered and have been extinct in the wild since 2002, preserved only at the Keauhou and Maui Bird Conservation Centers managed by San Diego Zoo Global’s Hawaii Endangered Bird Conservation Program.