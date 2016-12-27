Gentle Vets Hawaii Kai: Puppy Kindergarten

Behavioral care is so important for our pets. Pets live in our families and they must learn to behave properly if they want a welcoming family. That is why Gentle Vets Hawaii Kai has puppy kindergarten.

The next most important thing is vaccination against infectious diseases. They routinely vaccinate against many diseases and therefore these diseases are now rare. They include Parvo, Distemper, Leptospirosis and Kennel Cough for dogs and Leukemia and pan leukopenia for cats.

Phone Number: 808.395.2020

Website: www.gentlevetshawaii.com

