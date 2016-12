Here’s your chance to visit Iolani palace at night, and it’s all to honor Queen Kapiolani’s birthday.

The palace will open its doors for evening tours Wednesday and Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The palace wants to recreate the atmosphere of celebrations similar to those during the height of the Hawaiian monarchy.

There will also be hula performances and singing from the Hawaii Opera Theatre.