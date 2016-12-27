Karsten Thot Bridge closing for rehabilitation work

By Published:
karsten thot bridge 2016

Karsten Thot Bridge on Kamehameha Highway will close starting Thursday night for rehabilitation work.

The roadway will be closed in both directions between Kilani Avenue and Kamananui Road.

The closure will occur Thursday through Friday morning from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. During that time, traffic will be detoured around the work zone via Wilikina Drive and Kamananui Road.

In addition to the full bridge closure, there will also be a single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway between Kilani Avenue and Whitmore Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday through the next morning. The closure will alternate between the northbound and southbound lane. Traffic will be contaflowed in the open lane.

Roadwork is weather permitting.

Bridge rehabilitation work for this project will be completed by the end of 2016.

