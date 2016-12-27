Missing Wahiawa Loop Trail hikers found, safe

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a report of lost hikers on the Wahiawa Loop Trail at 9 p.m. Monday.

Three hikers in their 30s, two males and one female, were reported overdue from a hike which began earlier in the day at approximately 12 p.m. Personnel proceeded up the trail by foot and Air 1 conducted an aerial search of the trail. HFD suspended its search at 11:45 p.m.

The HFD resumed its search Tuesday morning for the missing hikers and they were located at 7:19 a.m. HFD personnel were inserted to their location and each hiker was transported via Air 1 to a nearby landing zone located at Iliahi Elementary School.

No injuries were reported.