Missing Wahiawa Loop Trail hikers found, safe

By Published:
honolulu-fire-logo-over-background

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a report of lost hikers on the Wahiawa Loop Trail at 9 p.m. Monday.

Three hikers in their 30s, two males and one female, were reported overdue from a hike which began earlier in the day at approximately 12 p.m. Personnel proceeded up the trail by foot and Air 1 conducted an aerial search of the trail. HFD suspended its search at 11:45 p.m.

The HFD resumed its search Tuesday morning for the missing hikers and they were located at 7:19 a.m. HFD personnel were inserted to their location and each hiker was transported via Air 1 to a nearby landing zone located at Iliahi Elementary School.

No injuries were reported.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s