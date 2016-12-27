New Menu, New Year at Japengo Steak and Seafood

In Waikiki, Japengo Steak and Seafood is the place to go for ono food with great service and an amazing view! They have recently changed their menu focus to the area where they are strongest, which is steak and seafood. You’ll find many new dishes to include a Porterhouse Steak for two and old favorites like the scallop truffleyaki. They also have a new bar that features an extensive list of wine and beer options, plus to highlight the bar, they’ve also added a weekend happy hour.

Phone number: (808)237-6166

Website: japengowaikiki.com

Email: diningwaikiki@hyatt.com