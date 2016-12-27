New Menu, New Year at Japengo Steak and Seafood

By Published: Updated:
hyatt

In Waikiki, Japengo Steak and Seafood is the place to go for ono food with great service and an amazing view! They have recently changed their menu focus to the area where they are strongest, which is steak and seafood. You’ll find many new dishes to include a Porterhouse Steak for two and old favorites like the scallop truffleyaki. They also have a new bar that features an extensive list of wine and beer options, plus to highlight the bar, they’ve also added a weekend happy hour.

Phone number: (808)237-6166

Website: japengowaikiki.com

Email:    diningwaikiki@hyatt.com

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s