Obama, Abe offer reconciliation between US, Japan during Pearl Harbor visit

It was a historic moment Tuesday when, for the first time ever, a U.S. president and the Japanese prime minister together visited the USS Arizona Memorial.

It came 75 years after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that triggered the country’s entry into war.

And while both President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold powerful political positions, it was the survivors and veterans that held rank as VIP in Tuesday’s ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

When the president visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in May, he did not apologize for the the United States dropping the nuclear bomb, but instead came to honor the dead and call for a “world without nuclear weapons.”

In turn, while there was no formal apology on the Abe’s part for the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, his speech had a tone of reconciliation, which Obama reciprocated.

Shinzo Abe is the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial, where more than a thousand American service members are entombed.

With the president by his side, both dignitaries placed wreaths at the memorial. Then they took a boat to shore, where an audience of dignitaries, military service members and WWII survivors waited.

The prime minister spoke first, vowing never to repeat the “horror of wars” again.

“This is the solemn vow we, the people of Japan, have taken. Since the war, we have created a free and democratic country that values the rule of law, and has resolutely upheld our vow never again to wage war.

“We, the people of Japan, will continue to uphold this unwavering principle while harboring quiet pride in the path we have walked as a peace-loving nation over these 70 years since the war ended,” he said.

To which Obama responded: “Prime Minister Abe, I welcome you here in the spirit of friendship, as the people of Japan have always welcomed me. I hope that together, we send a message to the world that there is more to be won in peace than in war; that reconciliation carries more rewards than retribution.”

He also said “the alliance between the United States and Japan — bound not only by shared interests, but also rooted in common values — stands as the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Asia Pacific and a force for progress around the globe. Our alliance has never been stronger. In good times and in bad, we’re there for each other.”

The speeches were gentle and respectful, and to cap it off, warmly recognized the veterans and survivors who lived through Dec. 7, 1941, a date President Franklin Roosevelt said will live in infamy.

Alfred Rodrigues, a 96-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, says he’s at peace after hearing Abe and Obama speak. “It was a reconciliation thing. It was very appropriate,” he said.

“Today is a good day,” said WWII veteran Sterling Cale. “We get rid of all these things, the hate we’ve had for 75 years.”

“I think this will be remembered for a long, long time, for generations to come,” said Kenji Ego, who was part of the decorated Japanese American 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Prime Minister Abe and President Obama first spoke of the possibility of the memorial visit at the APEC meeting in Peru last month. Both agreed it was a good idea to visit Pearl Harbor together.