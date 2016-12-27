Pleas for peace and quiet amid rash of illegal fireworks complaints

Illegal fireworks are hampering the New Year’s Eve celebrations before they even begin.

KHON2 has learned Honolulu police received 1,121 fireworks-related calls this month, but made only five arrests, issued six citations. Police also say they have spoken to 46 people at residents who may have been setting them off and confiscated 2,400 pounds of illegal fireworks.

So many know how dangerous fireworks can be, but some people say they’re at their wits end when it comes to protecting themselves and their loved ones, especially pets.

A Kailua family says they’ve tried just about everything to get their 12-year-old golden retriever Buddy, a rescue, used to the sound of fireworks, and all month they’ve been trying to keep him calm as illegal fireworks go off in their neighborhood.

Judy Fujimoto showed KHON2 three separate places in the yard where Buddy has dug his way out after being scared by illegal fireworks. A blast even went off when KHON2 was in Kailua to interview her.

Fujimoto rescued Buddy when he was 10 years old, saying she got him from a family that just couldn’t take care of him anymore.

“So they were looking for a home and we had already signed up to rescue so we rescued him he has severe problems from the fireworks,” said Fujimoto.

The family goes to dinner once a year for Christmas, and Fujimoto says she tries everything she can to keep her dog Buddy calm.

“I have been playing fireworks on YouTube to try to get him used to the sound desensitize him, I tried the thunder coat that doesn’t work,” she said.

Fujimoto adds that she’s filed police reports but knows it’s hard to trace back the origin of the illegal fireworks, so she’s reaching out to the community.

“It’s the animals, but there’s people to that are affected I mean, there’s all kinds of people in our community that deserves to have peaceful homes it’s our respite to be in our home and feel safe,” she said.

If you do want to report illegal fireworks you can either call 911, meet with an officer or email Honolulu police with an address, name of people involved, the date and time of what happened, and your information.

Click here to report an illegal fireworks-related incident.