Suspect arrested, charged for Ewa Beach stabbing of his girlfriend, girlfriend’s mother

We’ve learned a suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of two women at an Ewa Beach home.

Jahsiah Price-Brown, 24, was arrested and charged Tuesday morning, four days after the attack happened.

According to EMS personnel, two women, ages 24 and 53, were treated for multiple stab wounds to the upper parts of their bodies. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Court documents reveal that the 24-year-old is Price-Brown’s girlfriend and the other victim is her 53-year-old mother.

Price-Brown reportedly ran inside his home right after the stabbing and locked himself in, but a police officer was able to talk the suspect into coming out and surrendering. He was also taken to the hospital after being treated for cuts to his arms and an apparent drug overdose.

Court documents say the girlfriend intended to break up with Price-Brown.