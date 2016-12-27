Suspected 63-year-old serial bank robber arrested

The man who was arrested Tuesday soon after robbing a Chinatown bank may be responsible for nine additional bank robberies that occurred during December.

Wallace Silva Jr., 63, was arrested by police at 10:15 a.m. for a Federal probation violation warrant. He was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for the outstanding warrant and is facing federal charges for the bank robberies.

At around 10 a.m., Silva is suspected of entering the Bank of Hawaii branch on North King Street and presenting a demand note to the teller. While attempting to flee with cash, he was located along Ala Moana Blvd. near the beach park and placed under arrest without incident.

Silva may also be behind the robberies of at least four bank robberies committed during the month: Two on Monday, Dec. 19 involving the Bank of Hawaii branch on South King Street and the American Savings Bank branch on Liliha Street, one on Dec. 9 at the Bank of Hawaii in Kaimuki, and another on Dec. 2 at the First Hawaiian Bank on Kapiolani Blvd.

The suspect was identified as walking with a distinct waddle, and in two of the known cases, including Tuesday’s, he fled from the scene in a taxi cab.

