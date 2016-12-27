Suspected Ala Moana gunman has criminal past



We’re learning new details about the suspect still at large who is allegedly involved in the Christmas Day shooting at Ala Moana Center. The suspect, Dae Han Moon, was arrested and released earlier this month following a separate run-in with police.

On Dec. 5, a police officer responded to an incident on Kaheka Street which led to a chase that ended at the Saints Peter and Paul Church near the Don Quijote parking lot.

Police say the driver, Moon, almost ran over a security guard before hitting a police vehicle and a rock wall. They found a weapon in the driver’s seat.

Sources say Moon is known to carry firearms and or bladed weapons on him or in his car.

Moon was arrested and charged for that incident for carrying a gun and auto theft.

According to court documents, Moon wasn’t supposed to be carrying a firearm. He posted $30,000 bail on Dec. 7, and on Dec. 19, Moon pleaded not guilty to the charges at Circuit Court. His trial was set for the week of Feb. 21, 2017.