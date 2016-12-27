Undefeated HPU Sharks ranked 22nd in Division II Hoops

The Hawai‘i Pacific University men’s basketball team is nationally ranked for just the second time in school history as an NCAA Division II program as the Sharks moved into the Top 25 of the NABC Division II Poll at 22nd on Tuesday morning.

HPU (11-0, 4-0 PacWest) makes its second appearance in the Top 25 and its first since ranking 23rd in the final poll of the 1998-99 season on Feb. 22, 1999.

“This is a great honor to be recognized nationally by other coaches,” said HPU men’s head coach Darren Vorderbruegge. “But we are just starting to climb the hill as we get back to the court after our winter break.”

The No. 22 Sharks are one of nine unbeaten teams left in Division II, joining Queens, N.C. (12-0), Northwest Missouri State, San Francisco State, Southern Indiana (all at 11-0), Fairmont State (W.Va.) (10-0), Shippensburg (Pa.) (9-0), Angelo State (Texas) (8-0) and Arkansas-Monticello (7-0).

The PacWest Conference leader is also joined by league foe California Baptist (10-1) who is ranked eighth in the poll. The two meet for first time this season on Jan. 3 at 6:30 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Northwest Missouri State remains at the top with 12 of the 16 first place votes and 396 points. Fairmont State is second with the remaining four first place votes and 388 points. Queens (N.C.) moves up to third with 359 points. West Liberty (W.Va.) (9-1) is up to fourth with 341 points, with Bellarmine (Ky.) (10-1) fifth with 318 points. Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) (11-1) is sixth accumulating 308 points, Angelo State seventh with 301 points, CBU eighth with 282 points, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) (10-1) down from third with 252 points and Wheeling Jesuit (W.Va.) (8-1) tenth with 250 points.

The second starts with Tarleton State (Texas) (11-1) in 11th, with Barry (Fla.) (8-1) 12th, Kutztown (Pa.) (8-1) 13th, West Texas A&M (14-1) 14th and SF State 15th. Drury (Mo.) (9-1) is down to 16th, Fort Lewis (Colo.) (11-1) up to 17th, Shippensburg 18th, Western Washington (8-2) 19th and Southern Indiana 20th.

The last five features Indiana (Pa.) (9-2) in 21st, followed by HPU 22nd , then UC San Diego (9-2) 23rd, Alabama-Huntsville (6-3) 24th and Southwest Minnesota State (10-1) 25th.

Also receiving votes in the poll are Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.), Augustana (S.D.), Pfeiffer (N.C.), Columbus State (Ga.), Eckerd (Fla.), Quincy (Ill.), Chico State (Calif.), Delta State (Miss.), Kentucky Wesleyan, Southern New Hampshire, Texas-Permian Basin, Arkansas-Monticello and Cal State East Bay.

The Sharks resume the 2016-17 campaign on Friday night at the Blaisdell when they host Northwest Indian College in their final non-conference game of the season. Tipoff downtown is at 6:30 p.m

NABC/Division II Poll (Dec. 27, 2016 – Poll #5)

Rank Team Record Points Last 1. Northwest Missouri State (12) 11-0 396 1 2. Fairmont State, W.Va. (4) 10-0 388 2 3. Queens, N.C. 12-0 359 4 4. West Liberty, W.Va. 9-1 341 5 5. Bellarmine, Ky. 10-1 318 6 6. Saginaw Valley State, Mich. 11-1 308 7 7. Angelo State, Texas 8-0 301 8 8. California Baptist 10-1 282 10 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, N.Y. 10-1 252 3 10. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va. 8-1 250 13 11. Tarleton State, Texas 11-1 236 15 12. Barry, Fla. 8-1 231 14 13. Kutztown, Pa. 8-1 198 16 14. West Texas A&M 14-1 187 19 15. San Francisco State, Calif. 11-0 174 21 16. Drury, Mo. 9-1 163 9 17. Fort Lewis, Colo. 11-1 150 18 18. Shippensburg, Pa. 9-0 118 22 19. Western Washington 8-2 110 12 20. Southern Indiana 11-0 96 24 21. Indiana, Pa. 9-2 93 17 22. Hawai‘i Pacific 11-0 71 NR 23. UC San Diego 9-2 38 20 24. Alabama-Huntsville 6-3 29 11 25. Southwest Minnesota State 10-1 25 NR Others receiving votes: Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 19, Augustana (S.D.) 10, Pfeiffer (N.C.) 10, Columbus State (Ga.) 8, Eckerd (Fla.) 6, Quincy (Ill.) 6, Chico State (Calif.) 5, Delta State (Miss.) 5, Kentucky Wesleyan 5, Southern New Hampshire 5, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 5, Arkansas-Monticello 1, Cal State East Bay 1. Dropped out: Lincoln Memorial (23), Columbus State (25). Records are through games of Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.