Waimanalo Beach Park pavilion closed due to safety concerns

The Department of Parks and Recreation reports Tuesday that it has closed Waimanalo Beach Park’s pavilion until further notice due to structural safety concerns.

A contractor will be visiting the site later this week to determine the scope of repairs.

The restrooms attached to the pavilion structure remain open for public use and the rest of the beach park remains open.

A structural consultant inspecting the site advised parks officials to close the pavilion for safety reasons. The Department of Design and Construction will issue an emergency procurement for a contractor to shore up the pavilion.

At this time, it is unknown when the pavilion will be reopened.

