Ask HPD: What are rules on fireworks?

Question: What are the rules when it comes to fireworks?

Answer: We want everyone to celebrate safely as we head into the New Year. We’ve received many questions regarding the use of fireworks. Here are a few friendly reminders we’d like to share:

· Only firecrackers purchased with a permit are legal. All other fireworks including sparklers and fountains are illegal.

· Firecrackers can only be sold or purchased from a licensed retailer between December 26, 2016 and midnight on December 31, 2016.

· Firecrackers may be set off between 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Possession of illegal fireworks poses a great risk to you and the community. And the penalty if you are caught is stiff. Anyone found selling, possessing, or using illegal fireworks could face up to five years in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.