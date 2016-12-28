Coast Guard asks public’s help in finding owner of adrift kayak

The Coast Guard is asking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a two-person kayak found Wednesday approximately two miles west of the Captain James Cook Monument in Kealakekua Bay on Hawaii Island.

The kayak is orange and red with the words Tropic II on both sides. The paddles appear to be in the stored position.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

At 10:37 a.m., watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center received a relayed report from the Department of Land and Natural Resources informing them that the operator of the Makana Lani had recovered the kayak while two miles west of Kealakekua Bay.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to conduct a search of the area.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.