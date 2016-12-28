Cool Kids Hawaii

Austin is a Special needs student at Farrington High School. He participates in several events for Special Olympics his latest being bowling. He has 4 Gold Medals and 4 2nd place ribbons. He works hard training and loves to compete. At School he has so many friends and he is loved by everyone. He has a brother and a Sister that both played sports and he is their biggest supporters, at every practice, meet, and tournament cheering them on. He was born with so many complications and has beat cancer twice. With everything that he has been through he is the happiest person we know. He inspires everyone he meets. A big Aloha to Austin and Fujitsu Hawaii! Always keeping you cool and giving back to Hawaii!

