Deputies to set up checkpoint on Lagoon Drive New Year’s weekend

The state Department of Transportation is notifying motorists that a checkpoint will be implemented on Lagoon Drive, makai side of Aolele Street, from 6 p.m. Saturday New Year’s Eve to 2 a.m. Sunday New Year’s Day.

Sheriff Deputies will staff the operation to ensure that no impaired drivers, alcoholic beverages, fireworks, or other unauthorized materials are allowed down Lagoon Drive during the holiday.

Additional units will be patrolling Lagoon Drive, connecting streets, and the Airport Operations area.

Fireworks of any kind, open flames, and consumption of alcoholic beverages are not permitted on Honolulu International Airport property without prior permission.

Anyone witnessing suspicious persons or unsafe activities is encouraged to contact the Sheriffs Detail at 836-6606 or the Airport Duty Manager at 836-6434.