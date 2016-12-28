Family of Ala Moana shooting victim have to make tough decision

A family is preparing to make a tough decision about the man critically injured in the Christmas Day shooting at Ala Moana Center.

Honolulu police continue to search for Dae Han Moon who is suspected of shooting Stevie Feliciano in the center’s parking garage about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 25.

Feliciano has been in the hospital in critical condition since then. Now the family is deciding whether or not to keep the 20-year-old on life support.

When we met with them Wednesday evening, sister Diana Feliciano said her brother would go through one last medical test before a decision could be made.

As she shared photos and videos of the family’s time together, Feliciano said “I still don’t think it’s real. I just feel like that’s my brother, and he’s resting, he’s sleeping.”

She told us doctors say the impact of the gunshot was so severe, it would be difficult for Stevie to pull through, but the family remains hopeful.

“He hasn’t responded,” Feliciano said. “They tried pinching him to see if his nerves reacted and nothing happened. And all the tests they did, he is not responding, and we don’t get it because he’s such a strong person.”

Diana last saw her brother on Christmas Eve. He took pictures with family members with a big smile on his face.

“It felt like someone stabbed me in the heart. And especially my mom, my sisters, my brothers, my aunties and uncles. It’s a lot for us to take in, ’cause none of my family has ever been in this kind of situation.”

She says “now we have to remember Christmas as a sad day, a heartbreaking day and it won’t be the same. It won’t.”

The family told us they want to know more about what happened before the shooting, why Stevie was shot, and why the suspect, Dae Han Moon, still hasn’t been caught.