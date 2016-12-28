Get Ready for the New Year with Royal Hawaiian Center and Fukubukuro

The shops and restaurants of Royal Hawaiian Center are kicking off the New Year with a Fukubukuro promotion on January 1, 2017.  The annual event is a Japanese retail tradition and offers shoppers the opportunity to receive significant discounts on “lucky bags” sold for half of their retail value.  This year 29 merchants and restaurants are participating, including Fighting Eel, Furla, Jimmy Choo, kate spade new york, LeSportsac, Salvatore Ferragamo, Forever 21 and P.F. Chang’s.

What is Fukubukuro?

In Japanese, Fukubukuro literally translates into “lucky bag”.  In Japan, on New Year’s Day, merchants sell these lucky bags for at least half of what they are actually worth.  The catch?  The contents of the bags are a complete surprise not to be revealed until they are purchased.

What is the history of Fukubukuro?

The tradition began in a Tokyo department store in the early 20th century, but grew so much in popularity that it has spread across Japan and even across the Pacific Ocean to Hawai‘i.  Japanese superstition has it that the good fortune in one’s Fukubukuro bag reflects the luck they will have in the New Year.

How much are Fukubukuro bags worth?

Depending on the store, Fukubukuro bags range in cost from a few dollars into the hundreds.  What is guaranteed, however, is that devoted shoppers will be rewarded with an item that is worth at least double what they paid for it.  In years past, Fukubukuro bags have been filled with designer purses, gift certificates, and jewelry.

The merchants of Royal Hawaiian Center have been hosting Fukubukoro for several years.  According to General Manager Marleen ‘Ākau, “some stores plan out their lucky bags months in advance and set aside some of their most coveted pieces just for Fukubukuro.  It’s a very unique shopping experience.”

This year, Royal Hawaiian Center is excited to announce that 29 stores and restaurants will be participating with over 1,000 Fukubukuro bags.  Below is a complete list of participants:

Allure Swimwear                                       Koi Honolulu

Calypso St. Barth                                     Lani Beach by Mireille

Clearlight Jewerly                                      LeSportsac

Crazy Shirts                                             Lole Hawaii

Fighting Eel                                              Love Renaissance

Forever 21                                                Noi Thai Cuisine

Furla                                                        P. F. Chang’s Waikiki

Harley Davidson Waikiki                            Pineapple Princess Lingerie

Hawaiian Island Arts                                  Ranger Sports

Honolulu Home Collection                          Royal Hawaiian Boutique

Island Fashions                                         Salvatore Ferragamo

Island Slipper                                            Silver Lanis

Island Soap & Candle Works                      Simply Wood Studios

Jimmy Choo                                             SoHo

Kate Spade New York

